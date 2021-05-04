Words from Jesus



4/7/2021

8:42pm



My Child, the hour is coming when I will command the attention of every soul that is living on this earth. There will come a time when time will not be of awareness, rather a time when humanity will see the wounds that he has added to My Most Sacred Heart. An hour in which the earth will no longer rotate, but by the command of My Voice the world will be shown the great depths of My Mercy; the world will be shown My Mighty Hand of Justice. This will be an hour when evil will not reign upon this earth, but an hour when I show mankind his soul through the eyes of his Creator, for I Am Jesus. Mankind will see that there is no reason in which sin is justified. I ask My Children to take this time to turn off and away from the world. When you take time to live in the creation that I Created, you will begin to hear My Voice, My Words, My Will for your Life. You will begin to live the mission you were sent to do. My Children, you will begin to find courage when you respond to My Will and you will be My witnesses in this world where evil no longer seeks to be hidden; when evil is no longer hidden, neither is the lies of those who have chosen to live by them. Remember, what is done in darkness will always come to light. When the hour of warning comes the only harbor of light on this earth is that of which I come with, for I Am Jesus, the light of the world, the very vessel in which mankind passes from this life to eternal life. Now go forth, My children, and be My light in this dark world, for I Am Jesus, and My Mercy and Justice will prevail.







4/5/2021

6:10pm



My child, many ask you for My words yet how many are truly living the Gospel message? At a time when it should be spring you will see the dry heat of summer begin to show the cracks of the earth and the quick swirling winds will turn up the fires that will spread rapidly across this earth. My children, you have entered into the time that I have been warning about for some time; a time when the dividing line has been drawn and is defined as the sea is from the sand. You are being blinded by two forms of truth; the truth the world seeks to have you live by, and the true truth of what I have formed within your conscience to know what it is that I desire for you to live by, for I Am Jesus. There are those who seeks to intimidate the sun, the moon, and the stars, and to manipulate My Creation, My plan. Those who seek to decide who should live and who shall die, just as they did by having Me put to death. I ask My children, are you altering your life, your actions, in fear by those in positions of power or are you defending the truth? Great change is coming, My Children, for what has been stolen will be returned, for no one can silence that which I have appointed. The dam of deception is about to break, and when it breaks where the three rivers meet, know that great change is coming. It is time to pray as you have not prayed before. It is time to truly find joy in this time because when you seek to have a joyful heart, your soul recognizes that your time on this earth is passing by. Your hope is in your eternal salvation. Your hope is written in the Gospel message. Your hope is in the sacrament of reconciliation. Your hope is in receiving Me in the Eucharist. Your hope is in My Most Divine Mercy. Your hope is in Me, for I Am Jesus, the way, the truth, and the life. Without Me, your hope is lost, it doesn’t exist. You must recognize the time that you are in. You must put on your armor because confusion is multiplying, and it creates a fog in your ability to recognize the truth. Now go forth and take heed, for I am Jesus, and My Mercy and Justice will prevail.







